Whitney Houston tribute at Lancaster Grand

Whitney - Queen of the Night is heading to Lancaster following a run of hit West End performances.

The celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time will be coming to the Grand Theatre on Friday, May 22, 2020, with tickets on sale now.

Whitney – Queen Of The Night will star Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney – Queen Of The Night tour, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, The Voice, The X Factor) in the title role, supported by a stunning live band.

Fans will hear songs from three decades of nostalgic hits, including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, My Love Is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love and more.

Tickets for Lancaster are on sale from www.cuffeandtaylor.com.