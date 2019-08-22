Traveling Wilburys return to Morecambe’s Platform

The Platform will welcome Roy Orbison and the Traveling Wilburys Experience back to the venue on Friday (August 23).

The original band of Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Orbison never went on tour themselves so the show provides an opportunity to enjoy a live Traveling Wilburys experience.

The Traveling Wilburys formed in 1988 when George Harrison was in Bob Dylan’s studio and enlisted friends Lynne, Petty and Orbison to help with a B-side for his latest album.

A band was born, with the five legends of the music industry creating a sound like no other.

It is that unique sound – one that saw all five write, sing and play that is captured so brilliantly by this tribute band.

Roy Orbison and the Traveling Wilburys Experience were formed four years ago and features extremely talented musicians and singers who play in an easy, relaxed style, with great respect for each other’s individual abilities, much like the original Wilburys.

A real up-tempo, feel good show, audiences are treated to a range of hits, not just from the Wilburys (‘Handle with Care’, ‘End of the Line’, ‘Tweeter and the Monkey Man’ and others), but also from the back catalogue of the famous five themselves – from Dylan’s ‘Blowing in the Wind’ and ‘Mighty Quinn’, to Petty’s always rousing ‘Runnin Down A Dream’. Other highlights include Harrison’s ‘Here Comes the Sun’ and ‘Mr Blue Sky’ by Lynne.

The show at The Platform starts at 7.30pm on Friday August 23.

Tickets are priced at £22.50 full price and £20 for concessions and are available from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.