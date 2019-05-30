Tipitina head to Morecambe

A British band performing the music of New Orleans is coming to Morecambe.

Tipitina are renowned for entertaining audiences with a selection of blues, rhythm and blues, gospel and barrelhouse music, and will be playing live at The Platform on Saturday, June 8.

The band are a talented combination of musicians, delivering the rocking music of the Crescent City by the likes of Dr John, James Booker, Professor Longhair and Fats Domino.

Singer Debbie Jones and pianist Justin Randall are supported by a full band of musicians.

The show is scheduled to start at 8pm and tickets are available priced at £12 by calling 01524 582803.