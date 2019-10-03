The Nutcracker ballet at Lancaster Grand

Russian National Ballet is coming back to the UK with the beautiful ballet The Nutcracker.

The performance is a vibrant classical ballet, with the magic of a fairy tale and added glamour.

The Nutcracker, written by E.T.A. Hoffman, follows the adventures of a young girl, Marie, who is given a Nutcracker doll for Christmas.

She enters a dream like land of magic where she soon discovers the Nutcracker prince and dances with snowflakes.

It is a highly accessible ballet, full of familiar music such as the Waltz of the flowers, and the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Set designer Lubov Sidelnikova said: “The Nutcracker is a delightful and sympathetic fairy tale constructed around the gemstone of Tchaikovsky’s music. With the set design I wanted to embed the perfect dream of a flawless world where everyone is happy and good always triumphs over evil. People are always strive to beautify their life and through beauty we try to create harmony and joy.

“In the set design of The Nutcracker I tried to create a sense of lightness and convey a mood of celebration.”

The Nutcracker heads to Lancaster Grand on October 27.

Performances are at 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets £22/£20conc/£14 under 16’s are available from the box office on 01524 64695.