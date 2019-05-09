Slick comedy Hormonal Housewives heads to Lancaster Grand

Comedy Hormonal Housewives comes to Lancaster Grand on May 18 as part of a UK tour.

Starring Vicki Michelle (‘Allo ‘Allo, Emmerdale) with Josephine Partridge (Top Girls) and co-writer Julie Coombe, this no-holds-barred show blasts its way through a catalogue of women’s bits: weight gain, weight loss, mood swings, housework, homework, electrolysis, men, sex, working out, staying in, going out, celebrity gossip, a lot of chocolate…and you get the idea!

For these ‘Hormonal Housewives’ no subject is taboo and no thought too private as the challenges of modern womanhood are sliced, diced and put to rights by the cast.

Tickets for Hormonal Housewives cost £25/£23 conc and the show starts at 7.30pm.

Call the box office on 01524 64695.