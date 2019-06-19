Sixties night at Morecambe’s Platform

There will be a Sixties Invasion coming to town when three popular bands from the decade appear at The Platform on Saturday (June 22).

Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich will perform on the bill which also features Cupid’s Inspiration and The Casuals, with all three bands having had top five hits in the 1960s.

‘The Legend of Xanadu’ reached No.1 in the UK charts for Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich back in 1968, when they performed as a five piece alongside the late Dave Dee, selling more than 1m records.

At the end of show at The Platform, members from all bands will be available for a meet, greet and autographs.

The show will start at 7.30pm.

Call 01524 582803.