Silverdale and Arnside Art and craft trail this weekend

The Silverdale and Arnside Art and Craft Trail is back for its 15th year.

This free annual event is hosted by the neighbouring villages of Silverdale in Lancashire and Arnside in Cumbria and this year runs from Friday June 28- Sunday June 30. Set against the stunning landscape of the Arnside & Silverdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), the Trail is a feast of art and nature, bringing together an exciting mix of artists, makers and musicians, to welcome trail goers into their studios and exhibitions.

Award winning creators include this year’s ‘Best Designer Makers in Cumbria’; Miles-Moore Ceramics, resident artist Tracy Levine and porcelain and print artist Jan Huntley Peace, exhibiting alongside well-known local artists, traditional crafters and community art groups.

For music lovers there are plenty of soundscapes to explore too, with a full weekend of local and internationally acclaimed musicians, including singer-songwriter Clive Gregson and Blues King, John Verity.

This year’s Trail has 28 venues and over 70 exhibitors.

There are painters, potters, sculptors, photographers, jewellers, metal workers, textile and paper artists and more.

Look out for some new exhibitors, like Becky of Picking Posies with her fragrant floral installations and the spontaneous improvisation of the Edge of Chaos – an interactive music and multi-media performance with Rob Bee.

Karen Pringle, one of the co-producers of the trail said: “Families have plenty to explore, with drop in workshops and craft sessions at St John’s school and the Silver Saplings Girlguiding Campsite in Silverdale.

“ In Arnside, the Outdoor Trail returns to Ashmeadow woodlands.

“This treasure hunt of local artists’ work includes sculptures, paintings, photography, ceramics and an audio installation recorded and created with the children of Arnside National CoE School.

“And if all that leaves you feeling inspired, why not have a go yourself?

“Tune up your song-writing skills, express yourself with oil paint or try felting, book making, rag-rugging and many more skills by joining one of our artists’ workshops or demonstrations.”

The Trail is a free art and craft event where visitors are presented with a wide range of arts and crafts to peruse, purchase and participate in. Visitors are welcomed into artist’s homes, studios and workshops, as well as a number of larger public venues and exhibitions. The exhibitors are made up of artists and craftspeople from all walks of life.

In 2018 more than 70% of the exhibitors were members from within the Arnside and Silverdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). The remaining number of exhibitors were made up of Associate members (from outside the AONB but from the local area).

The eight key public venues include: Hazelwood Hall, The Silverdale Hotel, The Silverdale Village Institute, The Gaskell Hall, Silverdale CE School and Parish Rooms, Methodist Hall, The W.I. Hall, Arnside and The Educational Institute, Arnside.

Visit www.silverdalearttrail.co.uk.