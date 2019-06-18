Rocky Horror Show: The risque musical extravaganza returns to Winter Gardens Blackpool with a top cast

Richard O’Brien’s legendary show will be in Blackpool next week after Time Warp-ing its way around theatre to theatre for more than four decades.

The Rocky Horror Show first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre Upstairs, and thanks to public demand is back on tour across the UK until November 2019.

British dance champion and Ballroom Showdance World Champion turned musical theatre star Joanne Clifton plays Janet Weiss and says the chance to join the cast was an exciting prospect.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star from Grimsby says: “It is so different from all the other roles I have so far been lucky to do but having previously done Flashdance, I had been used to wearing fewer clothes, shall we say.”

Joanne has been joined on the tour by Blue singer and Hollyoaks actor Duncan James and West End star Stephen Webb as Frank, as well as A1’s Ben Adams as Brad, who she has worked with previously. James Darch will play the part in Blackpool.

“We’ve all become so close on this tour and that’s been a really nice and fun thing about it - there is only around 14 of us and just last week we all enjoyed a night out together, it’s a super talented cast and it’s been great for me as it is the first time I’ve not had to dance.

“It sounds strange as it is what people know I do but what it has given me is the opportunity to concentrate on the singing and acting, which I really love.”

On returning to the Blackpool Opera House in another musical role the 35 year old adds: “It’s like a second home for me, from a young child to professional dance all our big dance championships were in Blackpool and then Strictly.

“It is obviously a special place. I was here last for Flashdance but excited about performing Rocky Horror and for those coming to see it, then there are the Rocky superfans too, who are great, the costumes are so out there, there are also the shout-outs during the show and it’s wild.”

Curtains go up on the Rocky Horror Show on Monday June 24 until Saturday June 29.

Tickets are from £19.50 and you can buy at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk