Reviewers needed for Morecambe Fringe Festival

Next month sees the third Morecambe Fringe festival which organisers say is bigger and better than ever.

There are 48 shows across two weeks and three venues.

Every show that’ll be on at the Fringe is being reviewed.

Organisers are putting together a team of local reviewers.

This is an opportunity to be part of that team.

Those that are interested will be writing 50-100 word reviews and have input on the critics’ choice awards.

This is an opportunity to get your name in print.

There will be a couple of sessions on comedy analysis and how to compose reviews.

There will be a meeting for volunteers and reviewers this Thursday (June 13), 7pm at Alt Space, Yorkshire Street.

Call Matt Panesh on 07858 031303, or email morecambefringe@gmail.com.