Plenty of shows for everyone at Lancaster Grand in May

Lancaster Grand Theatre brings audiences 14 shows in May.

Starting with Francis Rossi on May 1 and ending with Al Murray (Sold out) on Friday May 31.

What better way to kick off the month than with the incredible personality that is Francis Rossi. The legendary Status Quo lead singer will share his extraordinary secrets of his 50-plus years in rock ‘n’ roll when he takes to the stage in this intimate evening.

Jethro comes to the Grand on May 2 with his show The Count of Cornwall . Take a peek into the circus lurking deep within the mind of Jethro whose endless stream of irreverent twaddle has created a comedy genius.

May 3 brings the cast of Wannabe The Spice Girls Show with a full line up including Posh Spice. They are set to Spice up the night with a musical celebration of all things Spice and recreate the era of Girl Power!

From May 7-11 Lancaster Amateur Dramatic & Operatic Society present Jesus Christ Superstar. A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for over 40 years, the iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Gethsemane.” This is an amateur production by arrangement with The Musical Company Ltd, lyrics by Tim Rice, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

On Wednesday May 15 and Thursday, May 16 The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show heads to the Grand. Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, the production features a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets, adapting four of Eric Carle’s stories, Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and of course, the star of the show celebrating its 50th Birthday in 2019 The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

May 18 sees Vicki Michelle for Hormonal Housewives - no subject is taboo for these girls and no thought is too private as the challenges of modern womanhood are sliced, diced and put to rights.

May 19 welcomes back Hambledon Productions with Just Like That! The Tommy Cooper Show with live musical accompaniment, this tribute is a celebration of Britain’s favourite comedian.

Thursday May 23 brings something a little darker, Night- Interviews with a Serial Killer. Paul Harrison, one of the first British policemen to work closely with the FBI Behavioural Science Unit in Quantico, Virginia, has interviewed over 70 of the world’s worst serial killers and mass murderers to gain insight into their psyche. Join Paul, to hear some of the more controversial conversations he had with Britain’s and the World’s most terrifying killers. Hear why the Yorkshire Ripper was ‘scared’ of him. Learn, what drove Robert Maudsley, the UK’s real life Hannibal Lechter, to kill, and why he’s kept in an ‘all glass’ cell.

Veto makes a welcomed return on May 25 with ROAD by Jim Cartwright Under the guidance of the rum-soaked wide boy Scullery,the audience are taken on an evening’s tour of a scruffy, depressed road in a small Lancashire town. Moving from street corner to living room, from bedroom to kitchen, meet the inhabitants of young, middle-aged, and old, glimpsing their socially and emotionally wretched lives, in this play.

Sunday May 26 Black Magic – The Little Mix Show heads back to the Grand. This tribute show follows in the footsteps of girl band, Little Mix. Suitable for kids, tweens, teens and adults alike, The Little Mix Show brings the full pop concert experience to the theatre. There are lots of added extras including dance competitions, free giveaways and even a Meet & Greet with the girls after the show.

Andy Abraham is making his debut at Lancaster Grand on Thursday May 30 presenting The Nat King Cole Songbook. The show itself will be a mix of some of Nat’s most-loved songs, and Andy will also include intervals of thought provoking commentary throughout.

Call the box office on 01524 64695 for tickets and information on show times.