Peter Kay brings Phoenix Nights to Blackpool for special Cancer Research UK screening of beloved sitcom series at Opera House

'Comedy genius' Peter Kay has announced the Phoenix Club will open its doors in Blackpool with a special anniversary screening of the comedy show to be shown from the Opera House, Winter Gardens

Kay revealed last month in celebration of the 19 year milestone since the award-winning Phoenix Nights first aired to audiences, the classic show would be shared on the big screen around the country for the very first time.

Now Lancashire fans can take a seat and relive all the highlight moments with Brian Potter, Jerry ‘the saint’ St Clair, Les Alanos, Max and Paddy and all the gang.

The screening of both series of the northern sitcom takes place at the at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday February 29.

The special picture showing also includes exclusively recorded cast interviews, all net profits from the event will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

Carol Evans, director of partnerships at Cancer Research UK said “We are so grateful to Peter for arranging these unique screenings of such an iconic TV series to raise money.

"The money that is raised from the events will fund vital research to beat cancer.”

The last time the Bolton born funnyman was at the Opera House was for a charity screening of his BBC comedy Car Share.

Kay, 45, announced three charity screenings at the venue, showing a special finale of his BBC sitcom plus an improvised episode.

Almost 3,000 fans were at that first screening on Friday to see what happened between Kay's character John and Kayleigh, played by Sian Gibson.

The comedian has been spotted on visits to the resort, the last time in April, after taking a break from the spotlight since cancelling a 109-gig sell-out UK tour due to ‘unforeseen family circumstances’ in December 2017.

Organisers are inviting fans for the latest event to dress-up as their favourite characters.

The performance is a matinee showing with screening starting at 1pm prompt on Saturday February 29

Tickets go on sale this Friday October 11 at 9am and will be available at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Screenings are suitable for persons of 13 years and over