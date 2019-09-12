Performers stand up to cancer

Gifted young dancers, singers and musicians are performing at a fundraising event for cancer.

Travelling from near and far, some of these young performers can already be found on television, featuring in BBC dancer of the year performing in parliament, winning BBC choir of the year, signing a recording deal and on stage in some major theatre productions.

It has all come about because two teenage sisters from Kirkby Lonsdale, Azerley and Nancy Keller, lost their aunt in March to cancer at the age of only 51.

With the support of their mum Rachel they decided to raise money by gathering friends close and far, to share their passions for performing and so raise money for cancer research.

Azerley, 18, from Kirkby Lonsdale has been dancing from the age of 10 and at the age of 16 achieved a dance scholarship to a renowned performing arts school attended by Julie Andrews, Ella Henderson, Daisy Ridley (lead role of Rey in StarWars), Lily James (lead role in Mamma Mia and Downton Abbey) and Jessica Brown Findlay (who recently appeared in the Jamaica Inn, which was partly filmed in Kirkby Lonsdale).

Azerley’s sister Nancy, who hopes to become a doctor researching medical treatments, is organising many of the volunteer helpers and said: “It’s taken so much work to organise but it will be worth it”. Their mum Rachel said: “This fund raising show has also been made possible by the parents of the other performers in the show who I know will be there on the night and despite their own challenges, and exceptionally busy diaries of their own, have been super organised and committed and made it happen”.

It will be a night to remember with a range of performances to appeal across the generations from the fun and funky to the moving and emotional.

The show is on Saturday September28 (5pm and 7.45pm) at the Harlequin Theatre, Queen Elizabeth School, Kirkby Lonsdale. Doors open half an hour early. Tickets for the show are £12 from Kirkby Lonsdale -Tourist Information 015242-97177; Kendal- Tourist Information 01539-725139; Settle - Neil Wright Associates 01729-825219; Bentham - Neil Wright Associates 015242 62458. If you can’t get to a ticket outlet text the number of tickets and for which show to: 07981-289281.