Oye Santana head to Morecambe’s Platform

Oye Santana will be embarking on their Woodstock 50th anniversary tour and will be heading to Morecambe’s Platform on July 27, 7.30pm.

Oye Santana was the number one winner at the 2018 National Tribute Music Awards.

Five decades of hits including ‘Smooth’, ‘Black Magic Woman’, ‘Samba Pa Ti’ and ‘Oye Como’ will be played along with many more.

Oye Santana has Milan Webb playing guitar and percussion and doing vocals, Hector Gomez on percussion and vocals, Gez Kahan on the keyboard as well as vocals and percussion, Paul Murphy on percussion, Pete Lockwood on drums and percussion and Jon Quirk playing bass guitar.

Tickets from 01524 582803.