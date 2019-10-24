New art exhibition opens in Morecambe’s Arndale Centre

An exhibition is opening in the former Argos store in Morecambe’s Arndale centre tomorrow, Friday (October 25).

More Kollective - Defunction exhibition is curated and produced by Mark Aston and features work produced by artists living and working around the north west.

Art featured in More Kollective - Defunction exhibition displayed in Morecambe.

The artwork is described as ‘a collective expression of a consumer society in a state of change by examining the articles and ideals we cast aside in our day to day lives.’

The exhibition is part of The Exchange creative community based in Morecambe’s West End.

The exhibition runs for the next four weeks.