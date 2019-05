Players from Lancaster’s Haffner Orchestra, wowed people in Lancaster library with fantastic music.

The library was full, and there were lots of children, who loved hearing and seeing the instruments close up.

Six players from the orchestra introduced the stories and key themes of Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade”.

The Haffner will play the whole of ““Scheherazade” in the Ashton Hall on Sunday June 9, 7.30pm.

Children free entry, students £5. Visit www.haffnerorchestra.org.