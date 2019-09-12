Moody Blues tribute heads to Lancaster Grand Theatre

Returning to Lancaster’s Grand Theatre, the music of The Moody Blues is back.

GO NOW! - The music of The Moody Blues is the brainchild of drummer Gordy Marshall.

Gordy toured with The Moody Blues for 25 years as a session musician.

Along with Mick Wilson (lead singer of 10cc), the two musicians have brought together some of the very best singers and instrumentalists in the country to create this tribute to the greatest classic rock band of a generation The Moody Blues.

Hit songs such as Nights in White Satin, Tuesday Afternoon, Go Now and Isn’t Life Strange are recreated live.

Tickets for the show which is on Saturday (September 14), 7.30pm, cost £23.50 and are available from the box office tel: 01524 64695.