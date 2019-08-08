Monster tales at Lancaster Grand

Big Wooden Horse and Nick Brooke Ltd present a family show at Lancaster Grand.

Follow the young inventor Monty as he creates a whole world of whacky inventions and incredible monsters.

But now he has made them, how is he going to get rid of them all?

Monstersaurus!, from the creators of Aliens Love Underpants, is a show full of thrills, spills, magic and mayhem for the whole family.

There’s original music and lots of audience participation.

Director Adam Bampton-Smith said: “The reaction of children all over the country to monsters has been fantastic because it really brings the book straight to life right in front of their eyes.”

Monstersauraus heads to Lancaster Grand on September 26, 1.30pm and 4pm.

Call 01524 64695.