Makers market returns to Lancaster

The Lancaster makers market returns to Inspire Gifts and Gallery on Saturday June 1.

The market is held across the whole of the first floor and features seven local artisan makers and artists offering a wide variety of gifts and lifestyle products.

This month’s makers are Elizabeth Amy Art selling greetings cards and artwork, Seatangles beaded bracelets and Crystal Yarn offering beautiful hand dyed yarns and crystals.

The Re-Store, a Morecambe based community enterprise return with more of their lifestyle items and Helen Coyne Art also makes a return with her beautiful range of encaustic wax pictures and “art in a bag”.

The gallery also welcomes another couple of makers this month, Blue Lune Designs with their stunning silk patchwork cushions and hand dyed clothing and Artisan Bazaar with upcycled records, hand bound books and crocheted accessories.

Come along to the gallery at 28, New Street, Lancaster, between 10am and 4pm for a warm welcome, support local artisan makers and artists and discover something different.