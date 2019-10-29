Lenny Henry cancels Blackpool ‘Who Am I, Again?’ tour date

Lenny Henry’s big return to Blackpool’s Opera House stage will not go ahead after the comic’s promised ‘Who Am I, Again?’ tour date in the resort was cancelled.

Promoters for the much-anticipated show on November 3 announced “unforseen scheduling reasons” had forced the decision.

A statement read: “Unfortunately Lenny Henry’s appearance at the Opera House Blackpool has been cancelled due to unforeseen scheduling reasons.”

The midlands funnyman has been touring the UK following the publication of his memoirs and sharing stories from his early childhood right through to his years in show business.

It was 44 years ago, only weeks after winning on TV’s New Faces talent show, Lenny delivered 15 minutes of comic impressions to two Easter Sunday audiences on the Opera House stage and later in 1976, it was also the venue of Lenny’s first Blackpool summer season show.

The 61 year old’s tour dates in Bradford, London and Southampton will still go ahead.