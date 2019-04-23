Lancaster teacher takes his poetry on the road to help local causes

A Lancaster school teacher is taking his love of poetry on the road to undertake a unique tour in aid of two local causes.

Benjamin Guilfoyle is a performance poet and primary school teacher living in Lancaster.

Over the past five years he has performed his poetry at spoken word events and festivals all across the north of England.

And next month he will be heading out on his first poetry tour to help raise money for the Lancaster and District Homeless Action Service and the Lancaster Children’s Library.

The tour is called ‘The Wandering Poet Tour’ and will see Benjamin walking 100 miles from Lancaster to his home town of Brighouse in West Yorkshire.

The tour will last for 12 days and will pass through 12 different towns, including Lancaster and Garstang.

In each town he will be performing a poetry show with support from poets local to the town.

All the money raised from ticket sales and on the night donations will be donated equally between the two charities.

As the tour is in aid of the homeless shelter Benjamin will not be arranging a place to sleep, but rather will be relying on the kindness of his audiences to put him up for the night – or will be ‘homeless’ for the night himself.

Benjamin will be performing at The Gregson Centre on May 21 as well as at Garstang Library the following night.

For more information go to his Facebook page at facebook/woollyhatpoems.