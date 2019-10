Live music filled halls, pubs, banks, bars, squares, cafes and pretty much everything inbetween, as festival goers enjoyed hundreds of performances from musicians from the UK, Europe and America.

1. Blooz Bruvvers Blooz Bruvvers in the city centre Julian Brown jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Out and about Jessica Montgomery, Adam Bouch and Claire Heggie enjoying the music festival Julian Brown 0 Buy a Photo

3. Cumbria Gaita Band Cumbria Gaita Band in Market Square Julian Brown jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Dancing in the streets... Dancing in the square Julian Brown jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more