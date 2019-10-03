Lancaster Fun Palace at Lancaster library

Major exhibition of emerging artists at Lancaster Library.
Tomorrow Friday (October 4) sees the opening of FUN: a group show of eight early-career artists from around the UK whose work plays with the theme of fun.

Taking over the Sanctuary room at Lancaster Library for a week, the exhibition includes sculpture, film, paintings and print, and has been organised by GRAFT, the Lancaster-based community arts organisation and funded by Arts Council England.

On October 5 and 6 the exhibition will be transformed into a space for creativity and play as part of Lancaster Fun Palace.

Free child-friendly activities for Lancaster Fun Palace will run Saturday October 5, 10am-4pm and Sunday October 6, 12-4pm.

The exhibition will be open to visitors October 7-12, 9am-5pm.

Visit www.graftlancaster.com.