Lancaster and District Male Voice Choir concert near Kirkby Lonsdale

Lancaster and District Male Voice Choir are busy rehearsing for their forthcoming concert in Leck church, near Kirkby Lonsdale, on September 27.

They have also arranged a joint concert with Dalston MVC, from Carlisle, on November 16.

LDMVC have now recruited a new Musical Director/Conductor. Alex Phillips-Yates, who will take over as MD from the present incumbent, Derek Walters, on November 4.

Derek will now be able to enjoy a well-earned retirement.

The raffle was won by Paul Rasmussen.

As always, there is an open invitation for new members to come and join the choir.

The choir meets at Lancaster Methodist Church in Scotforth.

For more information call Paul tel: 07811 865556.