For those so lucky, lucky, lucky to have tickets to see the pop legend in all her glory on Lytham Green for Lytham Festival 10th anniversary here's a quick run through her pop party of a set.

1. 30 years of hits Kylie dazzled fans with a 75 minute solid gold set from 30 years of hits from the Stock Aitken Waterman era 'I Should be so Lucky' to big comeback number from 2000 'Spinning Around.' Getty Buy a Photo

2. Five costume changes In putting on a show, Kylie's spectacular set involved no less five costume changes a selection of eye-catching outfits, including a glitzy gold Kolchagov Barba midi dress for the finale and killer heels Getty Buy a Photo

3. No Jason Donavon There were a few surprise duets but Neighbour's co-star Jason Donovan did not join the party, the audience were happy to play the part for 'Especially For You.' Getty Buy a Photo

4. The Locomotion 'choo choo, beep, beep' if there is anyone who can start a party train with 130,000 people it's Kylie and the fans were happy to join the ride Getty Buy a Photo

