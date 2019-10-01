Kinky Boots: Enjoy energy, fun and laughter of dazzling musical show

With songs by 80s pop icon Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots takes you from the factory floor to the glamorous catwalks of Milan.

The show has started at The Blackpool Opera House, where audiences can witness the story of Charlie Price struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price and Son.

With the shoe factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola - a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

West End star Kayi Ushe is putting on the big boots to play Lola.

He is joined by Paula Lane as Lauren, best known for her role as Kylie Platt in Coronation Street, and Joel Harper-Jackson, who recently starred in the The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time UK tour, playing Charlie Price.

Inspired by true events, this joyous story of Brit grit to high-heeled hit has been described by Hollywood News as “freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical of the decade”.

It’s the ultimate fun night out for you and your loved ones, so book now and experience the energy, joy and laughter of this dazzling show.

Composer and Lyricist Cyndi said: “It has been a wonderful adventure and a privilege for me to play a part in creating Kinky Boots.

“Everyone can relate to this universal story. I am overwhelmed that people in the UK have embraced it with open arms.

“I am thrilled that this fabulous show will be touring the country, ” added Cyndi.

Kinky Boots has become a favourite with UK theatre-goers, having won three Olivier Awards for Best New Musical, Best Costume Design, and Best Actor in a Musical for Matt Henry who played Lola.

Director and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell said: “I am delighted to see this big-spirited musical going on tour.

“Kinky Boots is very close to my heart.

“I am really looking forward to taking this British musical all over the UK.”

Kinky Boots is on now at Blackpool Opera House until 12 October 2019.

Tickets, costing from £17.50, are available here www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/kinky-boots-the-musical