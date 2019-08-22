Jukebox Jive over bank holiday weekend in Morecambe

Morecambe Live presents their seventh festival of the season.

There is a brand new venue and event for the launch party of Jukebox Jive 2019 - the annual rock ‘n’ roll three day weekender held each year.

Friday, August 23 sees the Elvis Presley night open at The Vegas lounge upstairs at the Boardwalk on the promenade.

This stars Eddy Popescu supported by the Jukebox Jive DJ team.

Saturday, August 24 there is an afternoon and an evening session at The Platform.

The Memphis Cruisers and CJ Stewart perform from 1pm-5pm.

The Mee Kats support headliners Glen Darren and The Krew Kats from 7.30pm.

Ricky Aron returns to The Platform on Sunday, August 25 supported by Buddy Holly tribute Graham Holly.

Tickets from 07771 692626.