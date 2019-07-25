Jazz festival at The Midland in Morecambe

Morecambe Live presents their sixth festival of the 2019 season, Morecambe Jazz 2019.

The three day event is part of the new Americana series which started this year at The Midland Hotel in the resort.

The festival starts on Friday, July 25 from 8pm with The Jazz Mansion presenting a swing night featuring Stevie K with his salute to Sinatra show. Saturday, July 27 sees M-Jazz playing outside the Rotunda bar with Wongfish and jazz trio John Woodhouse and Equinox playing between 1pm-5pm.

Sunday, July 28 has Key Loco starting at 1pm with The Luca Brassi 4 on stage around 2pm.

The weekend ends with a performance from Groove Crusade.

All shows are free.

The next Morecambe Live three-day event is Juke Box Jive on August 23.