Jane McDonald Live in Concert at Blackpool Opera House

Singing sensation and one of the nation’s best-loved entertainers Jane McDonald is back in Blackpool this weekend with her phenomenal new live show.

The BAFTA award-winning star of Cruising and former Loose Women favourite will perform at the Opera House over two nights with her fantastic live band and guarantees to bring the audience to their feet with this evening of music and laughter.

There are limited tickets available left for the evening shows and a spokersperson for Jane said the night promised to be a memorable one for all.

Jane rocketed to stardom in 1998 when she first appeared on screens in the BBC 1 docu-soap The Cruise. The series attracted 13 million viewers and Jane McDonald emerged as a household name.

Jane’s first album gained a place in the Guinness Book Of Records.

It remained at Number One for three weeks and achieved platinum status staying in the Top 10 for eight weeks.

Originally from Wakefield, the star in 2011 was given a place in the town's very own 'walk of fame.'

Limited tickets left available from £35

Visit https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on