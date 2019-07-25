Hit Broadway comedy heads to Lancaster Grand

Hit Broadway comedy Beyond Therapy will tour the UK this autumn and heads to Lancaster Grand in September.

Prudence and Bruce are two New Yorkers who are deeply into therapy.

But when their overzealous therapists suggest the answer to all their problems is to start dating, that’s when their problems really begin.

The trouble is, while Prudence just wants to meet a nice reliable man, Bruce - unbeknownst to his therapist - is already dating one.

Tracy Shaw will star as Prudence and Matt Lapinskas is therapist Stuart.

Beyond Therapy heads to Lancaster Grand on September 11 at 7.30pm and September 12 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Call 01524 64695 for tickets.