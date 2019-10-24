Halloween treat at The Dukes in Lancaster

Audiences looking for a Halloween treat will be able to sink their teeth into a comedic take on a Gothic classic at The Dukes.

A fast-paced, family-friendly version of Bram Stoker’s iconic novel, Dracula: The Bloody Truth sees four actors play over forty characters, as the usually stoic Professor Abraham Van Helsing attempts to retell the story of the world’s most famous vampire with hilarious results.

The show will be overseen by award-winning theatre company Le Navet Bete, in association with Exeter Northcott Theatre, who return to The Dukes three years after their popular production of Dick Tracy.

They are accompanied by Dick Tracy director John Nicholson, the Artistic Director of theatre company Peepolykus, whose history include a West-End production of The Hound of the Baskervilles and a mischievous radio comedy show with the late Rik Mayall.

Dracula: The Bloody Truth will be performed at The Dukes on Friday October 25 and is recommended for anyone aged 12 plus.

Tickets are £16.50/£15 concessions and £15.50/£14 for Dukes Friends.