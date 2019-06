The Haffner Orchestra has a young guest conductor this week, Ellie Slorach.

Come and watch her on Sunday (June 9) at 7.30pm at the Ashton Hall, Dalton Square, Lancaster.

Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade and the Strauss Oboe Concerto will be performed.

Call 01524 582394, buy tickets online at www.haffnerorchestra.org, or on the door.