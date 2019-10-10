Grease the musical is heading to Blackpool in a brand-new production!

Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey's iconic musical Grease will appear for a week-long run at the Opera House in 2020.

The last time the smash hit West End musical was shown in the resort was 2011.

Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical Grease will appear at Blackpool Opera House from August 31 to September 5 next year, 2020

West End actor Dan Partridge, who has starred in Hairspray and Pepper in Mamma Mia! in the West End will reprise the role of Danny Zuko.

Further castings are yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale for this new show - directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips - from Friday October 11.

Since breaking out on Broadway in 1972, Grease’s place has been firmly established in the cultural Hall of Fame with its back-to-back sizzling tunes including You’re The One That I Want, Grease Is The Word, Summer Nights, Hopelessly Devoted to You, Sandy, Greased Lightnin’ and many more.

Producer Colin Ingram said: “The production has been thrilling audiences and critics up and down the country with standing ovations every night.

"This fresh take on one of the most popular musicals of all time has gone down brilliantly with the theatre-going public who are loving this version.

"It brings back the reality and grit from the original 1972 Broadway production, yet the characters and story chime so well with a modern audience.

"All the songs from the film are there, but it feels like a new Grease for a new generation.”

Grease originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical.

During the show's eight-year run, at the time, little-known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time and recently celebrated its 40th anniversary.

This new production of Grease is produced by Colin Ingram, InTheatre Productions and Curve.

Tickets are on sale from 11am on Friday October 11 and the show will run at Blackpool Opera House from August 31 to September 5 2020.

