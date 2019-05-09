Grammy award winner Mike Farris brings tour to Morecambe

The Platform will present a rare chance to see Grammy winning star Mike Farris live in concert on Tuesday, June 18.

Mike will fly in direct from the USA to perform a short UK tour at selected venues to promote new album ‘Silver and Stone’.

The blues/soul/gospel/Americana artist is widely regarded as one of the most sincere and compelling performers around.

In 2015 Mike won the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel album for ‘Shine for all the People’.

Tennessee born and bred, Mike has had a successful career in the music industry spanning more than 25 years, having started out with his major label band Screamin’ Cheetah Wheelies in 1991.

In his latest release, the Nashville rocker keeps it earthy and personal.

The title of the album, ‘Silver and Stone’, references his wife’s wedding ring, and the record celebrates his many years of marriage and the support she has shown him.

On the night, Mike will perform a sumptuous mix of originals as well as his own take on gospel and soul favourites to make this a truly unforgettable show.

His very special guest support will be one of the UK’s foremost blues/Americana artists Elles Bailey whose own recently released album ‘Road I Call Home’ entered the Amazon best sellers at number one.

The show at The Platform will start at 7.30pm on Tuesday June 18.

Tickets are priced at £18 and are available from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.