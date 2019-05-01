Gig at Heysham library welcomes Canadian musicians

Heysham will welcome a trio of musicians from the Yukon in Canada tonight.

Diyet & The Love Soldiers are an alternative folk/country band with aboriginal roots.

Born in a tent, raised in a cabin on the shores of a glacial lake in the Kluane region of Canada’s Yukon Territory, Diyet embodies her Southern Tutchone, Japanese, Tlingit and Scottish roots with a musical presence that is described as diverse and unique.

Diyet sings in both Southern Tutchone (her native language) and English.

Her songs are about the people and landscape of her northern Yukon home.

The band will be performing at Heysham Library tonight at 7pm.

Tickets are £8/£6 from the library or book online www.spotonlancashire.co.uk.