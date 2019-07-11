From Blackpool with love... Graham Nash talks about 50 years in music

When Graham Nash's mother was evacuated to Blackpool during the Second World War, the seaside town could never have imagined it might have given birth to one of music's most legendary singer-songwriters.

His 50 year career reaches all the way back to the early 60s when he formed popular band The Hollies, following up this with the formation of Crosby Stills & Nash, then Crosby Stills Nash & Young, and crosses through periods spent working with some of the most talented musicians in the world.

Musician Graham Nash in action

And that brings us to the present day when he takes to the road again with a UK tour starting in Southport where he is supporting the release of his latest album Over the Years..., a two-disc collections of Nash's best-known songs from the past 50 years, plus more than a dozen unreleased demos and mixes.

Nash takes up the story: "I had realised there had never been a greatest hits kind of album of my music alone.

"Yes, there were greatest hits with The Hollies, and CSN and with CSNY, but never of my music.

"So I went to my experiences of playing for the last two or three years and chose 15 of my own songs which seemed to be the most popular with my audiences.

Crosby Stills and Nash

"And then I realised that, of course, many people have bought those songs time and time again, usually in different formats - vinyl or CD or DVD or Blu-Ray - and I decided to make it more interesting. I would find in my archive the demos of those songs. I put 15 demos on there and they have never been heard."

On the night Nash says that audiences can expect 50 years of music. He adds: "I did a couple of shows where I started with Bus Stop by The Hollies. And so I can choose from several hundred songs that I have written over my lifetime. And I'll be doing songs that they really want to hear and songs that they've never heard.

"They also should know that I want to be there making music for them. I'm not going to be half-hearted about it. I'm going to be there with the same passion as when I wrote those songs.

"So far in the last two or three years since I've been doing it it has been that way and its been very satisfying for both me and Shane Fontayne, my lead guitar player, and Todd Caldwell, my keyboard player.

Graham Nash performing in The Hollies

"The three of us are just there singing and playing my songs. A lot of them stripped down, very naked, for want of a better word, the way they were written. And people are having a great time and I'm looking forward to coming to Europe again.

"If I can see them smiling on the way out of the concert I know that I have done my job."

See Graham Nash live at Southport Theatre on Tuesday, July 16. Ticket prices vary and can be booked online at https://www.waterfrontsouthport.co.uk/events/graham-nash-an-intimate-evening-of-songs-and-stories/4001/