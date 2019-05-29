A group pose for a picture at Nice and Sleazy Punk Festival at Trimpell Sports & Social Club, Morecambe

Festival in pictures: Nice n Sleazy does it

Now in its 14th year, Morecambe’s legendary punk festival Nice n Sleazy was back at the Trimpell over the bank holiday weekend – and was bigger and better than ever!

The event celebrates the best in punk and ska music, catering for music fans from miles around.

Kevin, Alice (one) and Anna Oglanby at Nice and Sleazy Punk Festival.

1. Family enjoy punk festival

Kevin, Alice (one) and Anna Oglanby at Nice and Sleazy Punk Festival.
Julian Brown
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The Reject Renegades perform on stage at Nice and Sleazy Punk Festival.

2. Smokin!

The Reject Renegades perform on stage at Nice and Sleazy Punk Festival.
Julian Brown
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Karen Colton at Nice and Sleazy Punk Festival.

3. It's on the tip of my tongue

Karen Colton at Nice and Sleazy Punk Festival.
Julian Brown
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Known to all as "Gladys" Norris and Barbara Prince at Nice and Sleazy Punk Festival.

4. Here's to a great punk festival!

Known to all as "Gladys" Norris and Barbara Prince at Nice and Sleazy Punk Festival.
Julian Brown
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3