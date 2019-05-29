Festival in pictures: Nice n Sleazy does it
Now in its 14th year, Morecambe’s legendary punk festival Nice n Sleazy was back at the Trimpell over the bank holiday weekend – and was bigger and better than ever!
The event celebrates the best in punk and ska music, catering for music fans from miles around.
1. Family enjoy punk festival
Kevin, Alice (one) and Anna Oglanby at Nice and Sleazy Punk Festival.
2. Smokin!
The Reject Renegades perform on stage at Nice and Sleazy Punk Festival.
3. It's on the tip of my tongue
Karen Colton at Nice and Sleazy Punk Festival.
4. Here's to a great punk festival!
Known to all as "Gladys" Norris and Barbara Prince at Nice and Sleazy Punk Festival.
