Family shows in Lancaster

The Dukes and Lancaster Arts are set to host five family shows this October as part of the region-wide Big Imaginations Festival.

The festival aims to reach families across the region, touring exciting new performances around the North of England with over twenty venues taking part.

The Lancaster shows kick off on Wednesday October 16 at Lancaster Arts with iPet, a hilarious performance for ages 3+ featuring music, magic and movement, it asks “is the iPad making the world a smaller, or bigger place?”

Duncan Hodgson, marketing manager at The Dukes, said: “We’re delighted to be part of the Big Imaginations Festival once again and to bring these exciting new shows to families in Lancaster and beyond.”

The Stitch Brothers will be taking to the stage at The Dukes on Thursday October 17 with their brand-new show, Patchwork Wonders, a genre-bursting mix of beatboxing, live drawing, animation, jazz, hip-hop and South Asian folk music, perfect for five-eight- year olds.

Also at The Dukes, on Saturday October 19, Gav Cross will be taking over The Round with his Pop-Up Story Cave to tell traditional tales with a twist, packed with silly stories that guarantee a giggle, for ages 4+.

On Saturday October 26 at Lancaster Arts, Mini gives children (two-four year-olds) the chance to move and experience the magic around them on an interactive stage as shapes, created with light projection, appear and disappear before their very eyes.

For more information or to book tickets for Big Imaginations shows in Lancaster visit dukes-lancaster.org or lancasterarts.org or call The Dukes box office on 01524 598500.