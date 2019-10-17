Elvis tribute act heads to Lancaster Grand

One Night Of Elvis starring Lee Memphis King heads to Lancaster Grand on October 25.

In this latest production, Lee Memphis King portrays Elvis Presley at his peak celebrating the iconic ‘Vegas Years’ from 1969 - 1977.

The production is dedicated entirely to the period when Elvis would perform in Las Vegas and tour throughout the US and Canada - the definitive record of these performances are contained in the films ‘Elvis- That’s the Way It Is’, ‘Elvis On Tour’ and the ‘Aloha from Hawaii’ concert.

The show has an orchestra and backing vocalists coupled with video screen projection mapping out Elvis’s life and music.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £25/£24 concessions from telephone 01524 64695.