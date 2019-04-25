Duo perform songs from their new album at More Music

Peter Brewis and Sarah Hayes perform songs from their new album You Tell Me at More Music in Morecambe on Saturday April 27, 7.30pm.

You Tell Me released their debut self-titled album in January 2019 on Memphis Industries.

As one half of Field Music, Peter Brewis has been honing the craft of pop song-writing for almost fifteen years, whilst Sarah Hayes has been exploring folk music in her solo work and also the world of indie-pop with her band Admiral Fallow.

By blending their distinct compositional talents, Peter Brewis and Sarah Hayes have created a record that possesses their own clear styles but also a new voice too.

With both of them writing songs and lyrics, Brewis describes it as “a sort of dual-personal record”. Sonically, the result is a subtly crafted album with a rich and intricate sense of composition.

Strings glide above multi-layered keyboards and percussion, and vocal melodies wrap around one another in snug unison. Are Brewis and Hayes a perfect musical match? You don’t need us to tell you – come and find out for yourselves.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £8 in advance/£10 on the door and are available from www.moremusic.org.uk/whats-on/you-tell-me/ or by calling More Music on 01524 831997.