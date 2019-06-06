Country music singer Raymond Froggatt heads to Morecambe

Raymond Froggatt, a favourite with audiences at The Platform for many years, will bring his band to Morecambe once more on Friday, June 14.

The country music singer songwriter’s career spans more than 55 years from the first band he formed in Birmingham back in 1964.

Surrounded by talented friends including the likes of Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi as well as the Electric Light Orchestra’s Jeff Lynne and Roy Wood among others, Raymond and his band were soon signed by Polydor Records.

“Froggie”, as he’s known to his fan base, continues to write and tour around the world with his band.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Call 01524 582803 for details.