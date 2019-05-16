Cinema screenings at Vue Lancaster in May

An array of big screen events including children’s favourites, live theatre and live dance will come to Vue Lancaster during May.

Children’s television favourites Paw Patrol will make a return to Vue screens from Friday May 17 with Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups.

The gang are back and more pawsome than ever before in this new movie, which promises to be a hit with kids and parents alike.

When a comet strikes earth, the crew head over to see what’s going on.

After digging up the sand around the radioactive meteor, the Paw Patrol stumble upon a magical source that will change their lives forever.

Also this month, Swan Lake returns with a fresh look for the 21st century as Matthew Bourne and award-winning designers Lez Brotherston and Paule Constable create an exciting reimagining of the classic production.

Thrilling, audacious and emotive, Bourne’s Swan Lake is perhaps best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, shattering convention and taking the dance world by storm.

The award-winning production will be shown at Vue on Tuesday May 21.

Johnny Carr, event cinema manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: “We have a fantastic range of Big Screen Events this month which sit alongside our regular film offerings.

“We recommend booking tickets as soon as possible so as not to miss out on the opportunity to see one of these fantastic productions in your own local cinema.”

Other highlights include: Batman – 30th Anniversary WC May 17; Batman Returns Friday May 17 and Saturday May 18; Batman – The Anthology Sunday May 19; The Royal Ballet: Triple Bill (2019) Encore Sunday May 19; Bolshoi Ballet: Carmen Suite followed by Petrushka Sunday May 19; Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake Tuesday May 21; Asbury Park: Riot, Redemption, Rock & Roll, Wednesday May 22.

