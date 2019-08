There’s a polar bear loose at Lancaster’s Dukes Theatre this September.

Adapted from the book by Raymond Briggs this musical play is a perfect introduction to theatre for little ones.

One night Tilly is visited by a friendly but enormous bear, one with a big black tongue and a yawn as big as your head!

But Tilly’s not scared.

The Bear will be making mischief at The Dukes on Saturday September 21 at 1.30pm and 4pm, and Sunday September 22 at 11am and 1.30pm.

Tel: 01524 598500.