Children's book character Elmer will delight children and families in live musical show

Loveable Patchwork Elephant Elmer will be brought to life for his 30th birthday celebrations with a new puppet production in Blackpool.

The brand-new live stage adaptation is based on the classic children’s book series by David McKee and has been adapted for the stage by Suzanne Maynard Miller.

It will stomp into Blackpool on August 30 and 31 at The Pavilion Theatre, the oldest venue in the Winter Gardens complex.

Songs for the show have been put together by Allison Leyton-Brown and is directed by Scott le Crass with Puppet Direction from Yvonne Stone and design by Richard Evans.

It is produced by Selladoor Family, the producers behind James And The Giant Peach, Seussical, The Owl And The Pussycat, Guess How Much I Love You and Madagascar the Musical.

David Hutchinson, CEO of Selladoor Family, said: “We are committed to engaging young people in theatre and strongly believe these experiences help to develop a sense of imagination, playfulness and confidence.

“Elmer is a wonderful story with a powerful message which will delight children and families who love the hugely popular series of books.”

Alex Parker, lead producer for Selladoor added: “We are thrilled to be bringing this much-loved character to life alongside the important stories that Elmer represents. Expect puppetry, colour and a trunk-load of fun!

“The show’s subtle message that it is always best to be yourself, combined with the vibrant colour and cheeky humour of the main character, makes Elmer a great show for children of all ages. A celebration of individuality and the power of laughter.”

A favourite of young people since the book was first published in 1989, Elmer remains one of the most iconic and widely read children’s book series of all time, selling over 10 million copies worldwide since it was first published by Andersen Press.

Written and illustrated by celebrated children’s author and artist David McKee, the Elmer books have been translated into more than 50 languages.

McKee’s other works include King Rollo, Mr Benn and Not Now Bernard Book your tickets at www.elmertheshow.com.