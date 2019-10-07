Broadway hit Chicago Musical comes to Blackpool Opera House and Ensemble Theatre are on the look-out for north west talent

Broadway and West End smash hit Chicago returns to Blackpool in the new year with a new production brought by Ensemble Theatre.

The crime-fuelled show based on the play by reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins on ‘real criminals’ and crimes she reported on, will dazzle audiences in April 2020 at the Opera House.

For Ensemble artistic director Andy Vitalo the opportunity to bring the jazz inspired musical to the Opera House stage is a dream come true.

He said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing Chicago to the Opera House in the Winter Gardens in April 2020, I’ve loved the musical for years and of course the terrific movie with Richard Gere, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger.”

“The musical is Broadway at its very best with songs like ‘All That Jazz’ & ‘Razzle Dazzle’ and ‘When You’re Good to Mama’

“We’re encouraging talent from all over the North west to come forward and audition, it’s an absolutely fantastic opportunity to be part of Ensemble Theatre and perform at one of the most famous theatres in the world.”

Andy has directed and performed in many musicals in the States and all over the UK, he is in a successful song writing partnership and had hits in Europe and been televised numerous times for Eurovision, his songs have revived plaudits from industry greats including Dolly Parton’s management.

The company has enjoyed success with critically acclaimed productions of Broadway musicals including Oliver!, The Sound of Music and The Addams Family.

Andy added: “This is the first of our dynamic 2020 season announcements...an amazing positive story for Blackpool and a wonderful showcase for talent in the Northwest.”

In the 1920s, Chicago became infamous for a string of homicides committed by women, set in a backdrop of changing times and views of women in the Jazz age. Velma Kelly, Billy Flynn and Roxie Hart have become instantly recognisable as the lead roles in Chicago, written by John Kander & Fred Ebb.

Tickets are on sale now available from www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.