Blueswater festival in Morecambe

Morecambe Live are presenting their eighth festival in the 2019 season this weekend at The Midland hotel Rotunda bar.

On Friday, October 11, Blueswater features The Billionaires with Bill Roberts and Courtland Bresner playing blues from 7.30pm until late.

Saturday, October 12 back in the Rotunda with The Hustle supported by guitarist Andy Sweeting and Steve Middlesbrough, 7.30pm until late.

Sunday, October 13 sees the sound of American Rock radio from 1pm-5pm with Steve Middlesbrough and guest presenter Mark McKenna.

No tickets are required.

The next Morecambe Live event coming up is Zombieville - The Kidz Halloween party from 6pm-9pm at The Globe Arena on Thursday, October 31.

Call 07771 692626 for information.