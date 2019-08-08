Beach Boyz tribute band return to The Platform in Morecambe

A tribute to legendary American band The Beach Boys will return to The Platform in Morecambe on Friday (August 16).

The Beach Boyz Tribute Band takes audiences on a journey through time and space to the 1960s and across to the sunny shores of the golden state of California where the surf sound was conceived.

This tribute act will provide what is described by promoters as a lively fun- packed show showcasing over 30 hit records that are performed completely live: “They recreate the early rock and roll sounds with such accurate authenticity that they transport fans back to the days of black and white and then carry them on a wave of harmony to the multi-coloured complex orchestral works of Brian Wilson and Pet Sounds.”

The show features all the classic hits including ‘Good Vibrations’, ‘God Only Knows’, ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’, I Get Around’, ‘Surfin’ USA’, which will hopefully get the crowd clapping and cheering for more.

The show at The Platform starts at 7.30pm on August 16.

Call 01524 598500.