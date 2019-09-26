Art exhibition in pub in Lancaster

A former soldier who has used art as therapy since leaving the army in 1995 will be exhibiting his latest work in Lancaster.

Tim Leeson has had his art exhibited in Barrow and Kendal and has now been given the chance to show his art to people in Lancaster.

Tim’s exhibition ‘Pub Life’ at Ye Olde Shambles features charcoal and pastel drawings of various subjects including an old man in the snug with a whippet.

Tim, 49, from Ulverston, said: “I developed paranoid schizophrenia and was regularly sectioned. I discovered I had a talent for art and have been using it as therapy. The art has really helped me.”

The exhibition preview night is today (Thursday), from 7pm-9pm at the pub in Slip Inn Lane in Lancaster.

The exhibition runs until Thursday, November 21.