Emmerdale will not be on as usual this evening - for one major reason 📺🚨

Emmerdale has been pulled from the schedule tonight (October 14).

The soap fans will have to wait an extra day for the next episode.

But why is it not on as usual this evening?

Emmerdale fans are being warned that the soap will not be on as usual this evening. ITV has pulled it from its regular spot once again.

The broadcaster has been forced into a rejig of its schedule due to live sports. It means fans will have to wait an extra 24 hours for their next trip to the iconic village.

But why has the soap been pulled from the schedule? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is Emmerdale not on TV today?

Cain Dingle returns from France in Emmerdale this week | ITV

Soap fans who tune in this evening expecting to find out what is happening in the titular Yorkshire village are in for a rude surprise. ITV has pulled it from the schedule today (October 14) and there will not be an episode on as usual.

The broadcaster has coverage of England’s latest World Cup qualifier and it is set to start at 7pm. It will run through the rest of the evening and has taken over the soap’s regular nightly spot.

When is Emmerdale back on TV?

Fortunately, despite the brief disruption to the regular schedule, fans won’t have to wait too long for the next episode. Emmerdale will continue tomorrow (October 15), starting at 7.30pm.

It will also be followed by an hour-long episode of Coronation Street at 8pm. The preview for Emmerdale’s latest episode, via Radio Times , reads: “Cain returns, but he is not in a good place, while Robert is in a quandary and Laurel makes an admission.”

The episode will be available earlier in the day on ITVX/ STV Player. But it is not currently on the platforms as of October 14.

