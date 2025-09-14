Educating Yorkshire is back but when can you watch it today? 🚨📺

Educating Yorkshire is back after more than a decade.

The beloved show will have another brand new episode this week.

But what time is your appointment at Thornhill?

It might be a Sunday but school will be back in session this evening. Educating Yorkshire’s long awaited revival is continuing in just a few hours.

After more than a decade Channel 4’s camera crews have returned to Thornhill Community Academy. Following the students and teachers at the West Yorkshire school through the 2024/25 academic year, it has been hailed by critics once more.

Educating Yorkshire originally won awards for its first run back in 2013. It was such a success it returned for a one-off special the following year.

But when can you watch the latest episode? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from Educating Yorkshire this week?

Educating Yorkshire will return in August 2025 | Channel 4

The show is set to return for its third episode today (September 14). The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “A year 10 student who plays for a youth rugby team harbours dreams of international professional stardom, but his ambitions are in jeopardy when Mr Burton threatens to call the head coach if his attitude doesn't improve.

“One of his classmates struggles with anxiety, especially when she falls out with a friend and faces being dropped down a set after a low score in a science test.”

What time is Educating Yorkshire on TV today?

The show is continuing to air on Sunday nights including today (September 14). Channel 4 has confirmed the newest episodes of the show will start at 8pm and it will run for approximately an hour.

The revived version of the show will once again have a home on Channel 4. New episodes will be broadcast weekly on the TV station on Sunday nights tonight.

It will air on Channel 4/ 4HD from 8pm and it will also be available to watch live and on catch up via the broadcaster’s on demand app - now called simply Channel 4 (formerly All4/ 4oD).

Which school was Educating Yorkshire filmed at?

The Channel 4 cameras have returned to Thornhill Community Academy in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, after more than a decade. The original series, which started in September 2013, was also filmed at the very same school.

Filming took place during the 2024/25 academic year at the secondary school. Pupils from the school have also been involved in the advertising campaign for the upcoming episodes.

Channel 4 enlisted the help of students for an incredible ‘one-take’ style teaser. It takes viewers round the school through classrooms, the science lab, the playground, canteen, and the sports hall.

Educating Yorkshire - the award-winning Channel 4 show - has returned to Thornhill Community Academy. Matthew Burton, star of series one, is now the headteacher. Photo credit: Channel 4 / Tom Martin

Starting with two students wondering how they could possibly come up with a trailer, it explores the school, before returning to the original classroom. The two students describe the idea of a ‘one-take’ as “too difficult” in a fun tongue-in-cheek moment.

The teaser not only featured the schoolkids, it was actually written and planned by them. It was made in collaboration with Paddington in Peru director Dougal Wilson.

The trailer is set to a soundtrack made by the school band. Matthew Burton, headteacher of Thornhill Community Academy, said: “It’s been fantastic for our students to get involved in making a really unique launch film for the series, giving them the opportunity to learn and grow their skills in acting, filmmaking, and more.

“Every student who has got involved in the campaign – whether behind the camera, or in front of it - should be incredibly proud of themselves, showing their creativity and talent with full force.”

