Fans upset after Cadbury removes fudge bar from selection box

Cadbury has dropped the Fudge bar from its festive selection box and replaced it with a Dairy Milk Oreo, sparking anger from some chocolate lovers.

The sweet treat has been removed from the £2.99 box but is still available in the small (£1.09) and Freddo (£2.99) selection packs.

The British confectionery company, which is owned by Mondelez International, said it wanted "to improve the mix and offer more of a variety for our fans".

Fudge fans took to social media to express their frustration, with Twitter user Mark Atwood declaring: "Christmas is ruined".

Nigel Quinlan accused the firm of waging a "war on Christmas" on the microblogging site, while Sinead Gleeson called for "a revolution against this chocolate tyranny".

The biscuit-based treat joins Dairy Milk, Crunchie, Dairy Milk Buttons, Double Decker and Wispa in the company's "best-selling selection box in the UK".

A Cadbury spokesman said in a statement: "This year we have updated the range available within our selection boxes to improve the mix and offer more of a variety for our fans.

"Cadbury Fudge is still available in our small selection box and Freddo selection box but has been removed from the medium selection box to ensure we're offering choice between the ranges."